Green scores 29 to carry Canisius over Fairfield 80-69

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Malek Green had a career-high 29 points as Canisius beat Fairfield 80-69 on Friday.

Green shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc. He added nine rebounds.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points for Canisius (6-3, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Ahamadou Fofana added 11 points and Jacco Fritz had seven rebounds.

Taj Benning had 15 points for the Stags (5-15, 5-10). Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green each had 10 points.

