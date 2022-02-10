Green leads New Orleans over Texas A&M-CC 78-69

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Troy Green had a season-high 29 points as New Orleans stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-69 on Thursday night. Derek St. Hilaire added 22 points for the Privateers.

Terrion Murdix had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Islanders (16-8, 5-5 Southland Conference). Trevian Tennyson added 11 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Islanders on the season. New Orleans defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-70 last Thursday.

