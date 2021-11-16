Green Jr. scores 11 to lift UCF over Jacksonville 63-54

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. had 11 points as Central Florida defeated Jacksonville 63-54 on Tuesday night.

Dre Fuller Jr. had six rebounds for Central Florida (3-0). Darius Perry added six assists.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points for the Dolphins (2-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points. Osayi Osifo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com