Good scores 16 to help Winthrop past Charleston Southern

NCAA
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Patrick Good was nearly perfect shooting going 6 for 7 from the floor for 16 points and D.J. Burns Jr. scored 14 points and Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 70-65 on Saturday.

Winthrop (10-6, 3-0 Big South Conference) took the lead for good on Russell Jones Jr.’s 3-pointer with 4:56 left that made it 55-53.

Jones scored in reserve and Drew Buggs scored 10. The Eagles now have won four straight.

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 18 points, Deontaye Buskey 14 and Tahlik Chavez 11 for the Buccaneers (3-13, 0-4)

