ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points and Isaiah Pope added 23 to help Utah Tech defeat New Mexico State 89-76 on Saturday night.

Gonsalves shot 7 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Trailblazers (10-10, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game skid. Pope added five rebounds and eight assists. Cameron Gooden had 17 points.

Anthony Roy finished with 20 points to pace the Aggies (7-13, 0-8), who have lost eight straigtht. Xavier Pinson pitched in with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Doctor Bradley had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Utah Tech plays Thursday against Tarleton on the road, and New Mexico State visits Utah Valley on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.