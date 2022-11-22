CANCUN, Mexico (AP)Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Eastern Michigan 74-67 on Tuesday.

Godfrey added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Mastodons (3-2). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 13 points. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Emoni Bates finished with 16 points for the Eagles (1-4). Jalin Billingsley added 10 points and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Noah Farrakhan also had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.