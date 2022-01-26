Gipson helps lead Tarleton State over Lamar 62-57

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Montre Gipson scored 18 points and Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Wednesday night.

Gipson made 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Freddy Hicks added 15 points and Noah McDavid 11 for the Texans (9-13, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference).

Lincoln Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-18, 0-7). Brook McClure added 14 points, C.J. Roberts 13 and Kasen Harrison 10 with six assists. Lamar has lost 11 straight.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am