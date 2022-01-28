Gilyard II scores 23 to carry Kansas City over Denver 72-61

DENVER (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 23 points as Kansas City got past Denver 72-61 on Thursday night.

Arkel Lamar had 15 points for Kansas City (12-8, 5-3 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Touko Tainamo had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-15, 4-6). Tevin Smith added 13 points and three blocks. Coban Porter had 12 points.

Jordan Johnson scored 3 points despite heading into the contest as the Pioneers’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Roos leveled the season series against the Pioneers. Denver defeated Kansas City 63-55 on Jan. 17.

