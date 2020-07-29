Georgia transfer Howard immediately eligible at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP)Former Georgia forward Rodney Howard has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer to state rival Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-11 Howard has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Howard averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 24 games as a freshman at Georgia. He made two starts before announcing his plans to transfer to the Yellow Jackets.

Howard, a native of Ypislanti, Michigan, attended Centennial High School in Alpharetta, Georgia during his sophomore and junior years. He completed his high school career at Legacy Charter School in Greenville, South Carolina.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said in a statement released by the school Howard will give the Yellow Jackets’ frontcourt ”a big boost.”

”His best basketball is ahead of him, and in time, he’ll be a really good player,” Pastner said.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25