SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Miles Kelly and Lance Terry each made a season-best seven 3-pointers and combined for 54 points as Georgia Tech rolled in a 96-76 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Kelly was 10-of-19 shooting and finished with a career-high 30 points. Terry was 8 of 13 from the floor and scored 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant added 20 and Javon Franklin had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC).

Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season with its fourth victory in the last five games.

The Yellows Jackets scored their most points since putting up 96 against Alabama State on Dec. 17. They shot 52% overall, including 18 of 40 (45%) from long range and had 27 assists.

Judah Mintz scored 23 points to lead Syracuse (16-14, 9-10), which has lost four straight games. Jesse Edwards added 18 points.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good 7:30 into the game and led 53-44 at the break. Kelly scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, and Terry and Sturdivant added 12 points apiece. Dallan Coleman’s 3 gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead, 94-66, with 3:50 remaining.

Georgia Tech plays at Boston College on Saturday while Syracuse hosts Wake Forest to conclude the regular season.

