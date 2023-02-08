ATLANTA (AP)Lance Terry scored 19 points, the last two on a game-winning tip-in at the buzzer that gave Georgia Tech a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

With the score tied at 68 with five seconds remaining, the Yellow Jackets’ Kyle Sturdivant drove the left side of the lane and missed a step-back jumper along the baseline. Terry, who had inbounded the ball after a timeout, followed down the left side and delivered a two-handed tip-in for the victory that snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech held Notre Dame to 1-of-11 field goal shooting over the final seven minutes and the Yellow Jackets won despite making only 2 of 8 shots down the stretch.

There were six ties and three lead changes in the first 12 minutes of the second half, the last tie coming on a layup by Cormac Ryan that made it 54-all with 9:15 remaining. Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin followed with 3-pointers to give the Fighting Irish a six-point lead. Georgia Tech kept it close and a layup by Javon Franklin had the Yellow Jackets within 64-62 with 5:27 to go.

Neither team scored until Georgia Tech’s Deebo Coleman hit three free throws for a 65-64 lead with 3:32 remaining.

Laszewski ended a five-minute field goal drought, making a layup to get Notre Dame within two and later Ryan made two free throws to tie the score at 68 with 1:55 to go. Neither team scored again until Terry’s winning play.

Franklin had 16 points with nine rebounds and his block at the rim kept Notre Dame from taking the lead with 1:15 remaining. Sturdivant added 12 points and Coleman 11 for the Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC).

All five starters reached double figures in scoring for Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11), which got only two points off the bench. Laszewski had 16 points, Goodwin 14, Ryan 13, Ven-Allen Lubin 13 and Marcus Hammond 10. Goodwin added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

After Ryan hit a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 27-24 lead with 5:19 remaining in the first half, Sturdivant and Lance Terry hit 3-pointers to open a 12-2 run that gave Georgia Tech a 36-29 lead. Marcus Hammon and Laszewski then hit 3-pointers to get Notre Dame back within one point, but Georgia Tech held on to lead 38-37 at halftime.

Georgia Tech beat Notre Dame for just the second time in the past nine meetings.

Georgia Tech plays at Wake Forest on Saturday and Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech, also on Saturday.

