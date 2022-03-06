PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Corey Allen had a season-high 29 points as Georgia State edged past Appalachian State 71-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament’s semifinals on Sunday night.

Allen hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.

Eliel Nsoseme had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (17-10). Jalen Thomas added 11 points. Kane Williams had six assists.

Adrian Delph had 25 points for the Mountaineers (19-14). Michael Almonacy added 14 points. RJ Duhart had nine rebounds and three blocks.

