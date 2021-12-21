Georgia looks to extend offensive improvement vs. ETSU

Georgia will look to build on its best offensive showing of the season when it opposes East Tennessee State in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (5-6) are coming off an 85-79 win over visiting Western Carolina on Monday in what was Georgia’s highest-scoring output of the year.

Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges had 17 points, Aaron Cook added 13 points and a career-high 12 assists and Dalen Ridgnal chipped in 10 points as the Bulldogs won for the third time in their past four games.

After the Catamounts took a 62-61 lead with 7:49 left, the Bulldogs responded with 9-0 run, moving in front for good on Oquendo’s three-point play with 6:45 remaining. Bridges followed with a three-point play, and Oquendo capped the surge with a 3-pointer.

“We had a really good finish to the game with the scoring,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said. “They were mixing defenses, and our guys were really active and playing through it. I thought our confidence came alive in this game.”

East Tennessee State (7-5) is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak following a 79-64 defeat at UNC Asheville on Saturday.

The Buccaneers committed six turnovers in the first 6:04 en route to falling behind 15-2, and they never recovered.

“That’s where we lost the game,” East Tennessee State coach Desmond Oliver said in his postgame radio interview. “We lost our level of energy to start the game, and our energy level was not where you want it. There are highs and lows in every game, and right now we have a lot of soul-searching to do.”

The Buccaneers were led by Ty Brewer’s season-high 23 points and seven rebounds. Ledarrius Brewer — Ty’s brother — added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Jordan King scored 13 points. However, David Sloan, who had been the team’s second-leading scorer, was held to just two points.

Ledarrius Brewer averages a team-high 12.6 points, while King (11.4) and Sloan (10.8) also contribute double-digit scoring. Ty Brewer averages a team-high 6.4 rebounds to go along with 9.7 points per game.

