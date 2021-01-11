Georgia freshman guard Johnson declared eligible by NCAA

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Georgia freshman guard K.D. Johnson, who was the top-rated prospect in coach Tom Crean’s 2020 class, has been declared academically eligible.

Johnson sat out the Bulldogs’ first 10 games while awaiting clearance from the NCAA, which was delivered on Monday. Johnson will be a potentially important addition to Crean’s roster. The Bulldogs (7-3) have lost their first three Southeastern Conference games.

”We’re extremely excited to have K.D. eligible,” Crean said in a statement released by Georgia. ”Probably the only people more excited than me are K.D. and his mother, Jada. K.D. has been with us every day in workouts and practices since last summer and has been incredibly patient and mature throughout this process. I would like to thank NCAA for their efforts as we worked to reach this resolution.”

Johnson played three seasons at Southwest DeKalb High School near Atlanta before averaging 26.2 points and 7.4 assists at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, last year.

