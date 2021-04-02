George Washington hires McCombs as women’s basketball coach

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Caroline McCombs was hired by George Washington as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.

McCombs has been the coach for seven years at Stony Brook on New York’s Long Island. She led the school to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning the America East Conference tourney.

She replaces former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, who was fired by GW last month after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAAs in five years at the school.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com