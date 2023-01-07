FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro and DeVon Cooper both scored 17 points as George Mason beat Loyola Chicago 86-75 on Saturday.

Oduro added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cooper added five rebounds. Malik Henry shot 7 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Ramblers (6-9, 0-3) were led by Philip Alston, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ben Schwieger added 17 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Chicago. Braden Norris also had 12 points and seven assists.

George Mason entered halftime tied with Loyola Chicago 35-35. Oduro paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. George Mason used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 45-40 with 16:05 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Henry scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

George Mason plays Wednesday against Saint Louis on the road, while Loyola Chicago hosts VCU on Tuesday.

—

