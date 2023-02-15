WASHINGTON (AP)Josh Oduro’s 19 points, 12 points and three steals helped George Mason defeat George Washington 66-53 on Wednesday night.

Justyn Fernandez was 5 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to add 15 points for the Patriots (15-12, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronald Polite recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Colonials (12-14, 6-7) were led in scoring by James Bishop, who finished with 23 points. Brendan Adams added nine points for George Washington. In addition, Ricky Lindo Jr. finished with eight points and two blocks.

A 12-0 run in the first half gave George Mason a nine-point lead. The teams entered the break with George Mason ahead 26-20, while Oduro led his club in scoring with seven points. George Mason took the lead with 7:04 left in the second half and did not give it up. Oduro helped his team pull away for the victory with 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for George Mason is a Saturday matchup with La Salle at home, while George Washington visits Saint Bonaventure on Sunday.

—

