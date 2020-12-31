Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Terry Taylor had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 10 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3).

Mark Freeman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com