Garvin lifts Nicholls St. over McNeese St. 80-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Najee Garvin had 20 points as Nicholls State stretched its win streak to seven games, defeating McNeese State 80-67 on Thursday night.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points for Nicholls State (17-6, 14-2 Southland Conference). Ty Gordon added 17 points. Andre Jones had eight rebounds.

Carlos Rosario had 15 points for the Cowboys (10-12, 4-10). Harwin Francois added 14 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 13 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys this season. Nicholls State defeated McNeese State 76-69 on Jan. 27.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com