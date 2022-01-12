Garrison leads Furman over East Tennessee State 78-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Conley Garrison had a season-high 23 points as Furman got past East Tennessee State 78-69 in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night.

Garrison shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1), who have won six straight at home. Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six assists. Marcus Foster added 14 points, while Jalen Slawson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Brewer had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3). Mohab Yasser added 13 points and David Sloan scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am