BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Kareem Reid scored 20 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Bob Jones 116-55 on Monday.

Reid also had eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7). Anthony Selden scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Caleb Robinson was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Trevor Brunson led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Brian Sims Jr. added 11 points and Kenney Garrick had 10 points.

