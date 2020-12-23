Gardner scores 21 to lead East Carolina past Tulane 68-58

NCAA
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East Carolina beat Tulane 68-58 on Tuesday.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). J.J. Miles added 13 points and Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

