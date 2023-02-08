SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jordan Gainey’s 20 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Charleston Southern 77-60 on Wednesday night.

Gainey shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Spartans (11-13, 6-7 Big South Conference). Justin Bailey scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Trae Broadnax went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Tyeree Bryan led the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Charleston Southern also got 14 points from Claudell Harris Jr.. Cheikh Faye also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.