Ga Tech lands pair of men’s basketball transfers

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech has landed a pair of men’s basketball transfers, including a post player who spent his freshman season at rival Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets on Tuesday announced the signing of 6-foot-11 forward Rodney Howard and 6-3 guard Kyle Sturdivant, who previously revealed their plans to transfer. Both played high school ball in metro Atlanta.

Howard got into 24 games with two starts for Georgia, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds. He bolsters a thin front line at Georgia Tech.

Sturdivant spent his freshman season at Southern Cal, where he got limited minutes in 21 games and did not play after Feb. 8 following the death of his father.

Both players plan to enroll at Georgia Tech this summer and have three seasons remaining when granted eligibility. While transfers have been required to sit out one season, the pair could be eligible immediately if the NCAA approves legislation next month that would allow first-time transfers to play right away.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.