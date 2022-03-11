KATY, Texas (AP)Simeon Fryer had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Nicholls 71-64 in the Southland Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Terrion Murdix had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-11). Isaac Mushila added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade had 12 points.

Latrell Jones had 20 points for the Colonels (21-11). Devante Carter added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ty Gordon had 14 points.

