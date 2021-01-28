Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Olivia Cochran scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half to lead top-ranked Louisville, which withstood a late rally to beat North Carolina 79-68 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (16-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started strong. They made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 21-9 lead in less than six minutes and built a 67-35 lead late in the third quarter.