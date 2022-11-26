SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)Noah Freidel scored 13 points as James Madison beat South Dakota State 79-60 on Saturday.

Freidel was 5 of 13 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) for the Dukes (6-1). Alonzo Sule scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zeke Mayo finished with 16 points for the Jackrabbits (3-4). William Kyle III added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota State. In addition, Charlie Easley finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.