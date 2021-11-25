Freidel lifts S. Dakota St. past George Mason 80-76

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Noah Freidel had 25 points and Baylor Scheierman scored 21 and South Dakota State beat George Mason 80-76 on Wednesday night.

Douglas Wilson had 14 points for South Dakota State (6-2) and Luke Appel 11.

D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 29 points for the Patriots (4-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josh Oduro added 20 points and seven rebounds and Devon Cooper had 15 points and six assists.

