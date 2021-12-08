Freemantle scores 24 to lead Xavier over Ball State 96-50

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle scored 24 points as Xavier routed Ball State 96-50 on Wednesday night.

Freemantle made 9 of 11 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Xavier (8-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Colby Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Paul Scruggs added eight rebounds.

Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough each had 10 points for the Cardinals (3-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss