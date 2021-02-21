Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51

CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier topped Butler 63-51 on Sunday night.

Colby Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jason Carter had 10 points for Xavier (12-4, 5-4 Big East Conference). Paul Scruggs added six assists.

Butler totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Chuck Harris had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-13, 6-11). Jair Bolden added 12 points. Bryce Golden had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Musketeers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Xavier defeated Butler 68-55 on Jan. 30.

