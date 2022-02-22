Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points.

Samari Curtis had 21 points for the Falcons (12-16, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and Brenton Mills had 12 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Akron defeated Bowling Green 91-66 on Jan. 20.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com