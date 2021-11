VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Damaria Franklin had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Illinois-Chicago edged past Valparaiso 74-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Johnson had 17 points and nine assists for Illinois-Chicago (1-1). Zion Griffin added 10 points. Jamie Ahale had six rebounds.

Thomas Kithier scored a career-high 28 points and had 11 rebounds for Valpo (0-2). Kevion Taylor added 16 points. Sheldon Edwards had 13 points and four blocks.