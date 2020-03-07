Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and No. 17-ranked South Dakota gashed Omaha 99-40 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes (28-2) entered the tournament as the top seed having gone 16-0 in league play. South Dakota will play the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal game between No. 4-seed Oral Roberts and fifth-seeded Western Illinois. Omaha (7-23) was the No. 8 seed having won just two games in conference.