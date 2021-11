SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Sacramento State topped UC Davis 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Zach Chappell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (3-2). Jonathan Komagum pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Caleb Fuller had 16 points for the Aggies (2-2). Elijah Pepper added 10 points and eight rebounds. Christian Anigwe had 10 rebounds.