Former BC forward Jairus Hamilton commits to Maryland

NCAA
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Forward Jairus Hamilton has committed to Maryland after playing basketball for two years for Boston College.

The 6-foot-8 Hamilton played in 24 games with the Eagles last season, including 20 starts. He averaged 9.5 points and tallied a career-high 23 on Jan. 25 in a victory over Virginia Tech.

Hamilton entered the transfer portal last week and announced his move to Maryland

on Wednesday with the words, “Beyond Blessed.”

The move comes two days after the Terrapins announced that sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. entered the transfer portal. Lindo averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 2019-20.

Hamilton was highly recruited out of high school before selecting Boston College. He played in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 5.6 points per game and reaching double figures seven times.

