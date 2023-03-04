NEW YORK (AP)Khalid Moore scored 24 points as Fordham beat Duquesne 87-60 on Saturday to finish in a three-way for second place in the Atlantic 10.

Moore added nine rebounds and six assists for the Rams (24-7, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Antrell Charlton finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Dukes (20-11, 10-8) were led by Joe Reece, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Duquesne also got 11 points and six rebounds from David Dixon. In addition, Rodney Gunn Jr. finished with seven points.

Fordham led 45-32 at the break. Fordham extended its lead to 73-47 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

