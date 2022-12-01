NEW YORK (AP) – Darius Quisenberry’s 18 points helped Fordham defeat Maine 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Rams (7-1). Khalid Moore scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Zach Riley was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Rams picked up their sixth straight victory.

Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 19 points for the Black Bears (4-3). Peter Filipovity added 12 points and six rebounds for Maine. Milos Nenadic also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.