Ford III lifts Idaho St. over Eastern Oregon 82-61

NCAA
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Tarik Cool scored 16 points and Robert Ford III 15 points as Idaho State beat Eastern Oregon 82-61 on Tuesday night.

Brayden Parker added 14 points. Zach Visentin had 13 points for Idaho State (1-0).

Xavier Lovelace had 16 points for the Mountaineers.

