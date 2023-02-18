JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Terrance Ford Jr. scored 22 points and Caleb Fields added 21 to propel Arkansas State to a 75-70 victory over Georgia State on Saturday.

Ford was 7-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt Conference). Fields shot 7 of 13 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Omar El-Sheikh recorded 12 points.

Collin Moore and Brenden Tucker scored 18 apiece for the Panthers (10-18, 3-13). Moore added seven rebounds. Brenden Tucker had 18 points and Dwon Odom contributed 12 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Arkansas State visits Louisiana, while Georgia State hosts Appalachian State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.