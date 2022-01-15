Flowers scores 30, leads LIU past Central Connecticut

NEW YORK (AP)Tyrn Flowers had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Long Island University to an 83-61 victory over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Alex Rivera added 21 points and Eral Penn had 13 points for the Sharks (6-9, 3-2 Northeast Conference).

Ian Krishnan and Andre Snoddy scored 18 points each for Central Connecticut (4-13, 1-3). Snoddy added 10 rebounds. The Blue Devils had 16 assists on 22 made baskets.

