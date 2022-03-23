PROVO, Utah (AP)Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.

Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.

