Flowers scores 21 to lead Hartford past Binghamton 72-60

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Moses Flowers had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Hartford topped Binghamton 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and six blocks for Hartford (4-12, 2-2 America East Conference). David Shriver added 13 points. Austin Williams had 10 points.

George Tinsley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-9, 5-3). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. John McGriff had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am