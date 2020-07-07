Florida’s Mann returning for sophomore year, chance to start

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Florida guard Tre Mann is returning for his sophomore season.

Mann withdrew his name from the NBA draft Tuesday and plans to stay in school at least another year, a significant and somewhat expected development for fifth-year coach Mike White.

Mann surprised the Gators by announcing in late April he planned to explore his professional options. He averaged 5.3 points off the bench as a freshman. But once starting point guard Andrew Nembhard opted to transfer – he eventually landed at Gonzaga last month – that opened the door for Mann’s return to Gainesville.

Mann should get a shot at playing the point, although Florida also has sophomore Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby at the all-important position. Appleby averaged 17.2 points and 5.9 assists in 2018-19 and should seemingly be a better fit than Nembhard in White’s tweaked offense that looks to be faster paced.

Two Florida starters – guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson – decided to stay in college after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the postseason.

The Gators finished 19-12 last season and were in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year.

