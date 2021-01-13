Florida State shoots 70.7% in 105-73 win over N.C. State

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Rayquan Evans scored a career-high 24 points, M.J. Walker added 19 and Florida State made 70.7% of its field goals in beating North Carolina State 105-73 on Wednesday night.

Evans was 9 of 11 from the floor and Walker 6 of 7 as Florida State finished 41 of 58, including 12 of 18 from 3-point range, to set a program best for shooting percentage in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. It was the program’s fifth-best percentage, spanning all contests, behind a 72.7% shooting performance against Minnesota in the 1979-80 season.

Florida State trailed 9-8 before scoring 31 of the next 37 points to take control. Ten different Seminoles scored during the stretch – led by Nathanael Jack’s five points. The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jack missed just one of his eight field goals and finished with 18 points for Florida State (6-2, 2-1), which also made all 11 of its free throws.

Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed. The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, and host North Carolina on Saturday.

Thomas Allen scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for N.C. State (6-4, 2-3). Devon Daniels added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.