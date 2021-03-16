Florida State bids to get back on track vs. UNC Greensboro

Florida State just played a pair of games in Greensboro, N.C. Now it will face a team from that city to open NCAA Tournament play.

The Seminoles take on Southern Conference champion UNC Greensboro in an East Region game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The fourth-seeded Seminoles have to straighten out a few things in order to make a deep tournament run. Florida State (16-6) dropped the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title game last Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“I think that the mindset that we have to be in is learn from the mistakes we make, and hopefully we will be smarter and execute better going to the tournament because we realize what our shortcomings have been,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. “I think we’ll be mentally prepared. I expect us to give tremendous effort. I think we’ll rejuvenate our spirits and we’ll be mentally prepared to go to the NCAA Tournament.”

UNC Greensboro (21-8), which is the No. 13 seed, is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years and fourth overall. In 2018, the Spartans were also seeded No. 13, falling 68-64 to Gonzaga.

The Spartans shouldn’t be in awe of the situation. They’ve reached the 20-win mark in five straight seasons.

But it hasn’t always been easy.

“This has been a special team to be with because it has been a difficult year at times,” UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller said.

Florida State is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time. The Seminoles, who played only two games in the ACC event because of Duke’s withdrawal, have only two victories since posting an 88-71 victory over Miami on Feb. 24 – and one of those came against last-place Boston College.

The14th-rankedSeminoles will hold a size advantage on UNC Greensboro.

“We know Florida State is big, but we can’t control that,” Spartans guard Kaleb Hunter said.

Florida State will want to shore up its ball handling after committing a season-worst 25 turnovers in the Georgia Tech game.

“I feel very confident with the character we have on the team, the culture that we’ve been able to develop, that we’ll bounce back and come together as a team and be prepared for the NCAA Tournament,” Hamilton said.

UNC Greensboro has one of the country’s most dynamic players in guard Isaiah Miller. He’s the two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year and has received the league’s top defensive award in three straight seasons.

“I wanted to leave my mark here at UNCG,” the senior said. “One thing I want to say is we’re not done. I am still going to try and make more history here.”

Miller was the Southern Conference tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He’s the team’s top scorer with 19.3 points per game as the team’s only player with a double-digit average.

UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer to win the Southern Conference tournament after taking the league’s top seed into the event.

M.J. Walker is Florida State’s top scorer at 13.0 points per game.

