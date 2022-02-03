Florida Gulf Coast tops Central Arkansas 95-93 in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin matched his career high with 34 points plus 10 assists to keep pace with Eddy Kayouloud and lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 95-93 overtime win over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Kayouloud led the Bears with a career-high 34 points.

Dunn-Martin made two free throws with 1:45 remaining in overtime and the Eagles held on.

Dunn-Martin made 9 of 10 foul shots. Kevin Samuel had 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for FGCU (14-9, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cyrus Largie added 12 points.

The Bears’ Kayouloud added 17 rebounds for the Bears, who have lost four games in a row. Collin Cooper had 18 points for the Bears (6-15, 3-5). Masai Olowokere added 14 points. Camren Hunter had seven points and 10 rebounds.

