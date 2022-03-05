TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)MJ Randolph scored 19 points as Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 84-73 on Saturday. DJ Jones added 18 points for the Rattlers, while Johnny Brown chipped in 16. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Kamron Reaves had 14 points for Florida A&M (13-16, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Florida A&M posted a season-high 26 assists.

Joe French had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-21, 7-11). Marcus Garrett also had 19 points and six rebounds. Kevin Davis had 17 points.

The Rattlers evened the season series against the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 66-59 on Jan. 3.

