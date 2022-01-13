Flagg scores 19 to carry Sam Houston St. over Lamar 73-56

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg registered 19 points as Sam Houston topped Lamar 73-56 on Thursday night.

Jarren Cook had 14 points for Sam Houston (9-9, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Ray added 11 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

C.J. Roberts had 22 points for the Cardinals (2-13, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Brock McClure added 10 points.

Davion Buster, who was second on the Cardinals in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Sam Houston defeated Lamar 75-64 on Dec. 30.

