Flagg, Ray power Sam Houston past NC Central 68-51

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jaden Ray totaled 13 points and seven assists and Sam Houston cruised to a 68-51 victory over North Carolina Central in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday.

Kian Scroggins added 10 points and Javion May grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearkats (5-8).

Ja’Darius Harris had 15 points for the Eagles (6-9). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss