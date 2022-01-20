Flagg lifts Sam Houston State over New Mexico State 71-46

NCAA
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg had 22 points as Sam Houston rolled past New Mexico State 71-46 on Thursday night.

Donte Powers had 12 points for Sam Houston (11-9, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Demarkus Lampley added 10 points and Tristan Ikpe had eight rebounds.

Donnie Tillman and Johnny McCants each had eight points for the Aggies (15-3, 4-1), whose 10-game win streak was snapped.

